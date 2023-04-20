HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — We’ve seen Isaiah Matthews shine on the football field and basketball court for the Whitesburg Christian Warriors, and now Matthews is taking his hoops talents to the next level.

Matthews signed his letter of intent to play basketball for the Huntingdon College program, making him the first basketball player from Whitesburg to play at the next level.

On his big day, Matthews told News 19 he was really feeling the love and support from his family and friends.

“It’s really overwhelming seeing the love and support from everybody I just want to make everybody here proud and making history has definitely been one of my goals,” Matthews said. “It’s been a long, long road, trusting God in the process the whole time. It’s been an up-and-down situation. I’d like to thank my teammates for putting me in the right situations to win games, a lot of trusting God through the process and trusting my coaches it’s a great day I’m truly blessed.”

If you know of a student-athlete who is signing up to continue their athletic career in college, please let our sports department know. You can email olivia.whitmire@whnt.com, claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or news@whnt.com.