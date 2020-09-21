Whitesburg Christian Warriors earn top play for week four

We’re nearly halfway through the high school football regular season! Here are the top five plays of the week for week four.

Play number five – Sparkman with the ball. They hand it to Chance McClendon. The Black Bear defense thinks they have him wrapped up, but no chance! That’s a house call! Senators jump out to a 14-7 lead.

Play number four – New Hope has the ball. Dylan Salvage looks down field, makes the throw, but it’s picked off by Angelo Hunter. He’s takes it all the way back for a pick six. Hunter getting points on the board on both sides of the ball.

Play number three – North Jackson takes on Madison Academy. North Jackson is in Mustang territory and looking to score again. Dalton Morris feeds it to Kaemon Huckabee and he goes beast mode! Breaking tackles left and right — built for power but look at the speed! His mind is on the endzone and that’s exactly where he’ll go.

Play two comes from the Mustangs who came back to win after being down by 22 at halftime. Jailen Holmes on the kickoff return starts off going to his right, cuts back to the left, only the kicker left to beat and boom he’s gone! Just too much speed. Special teams helping out the offense — and incredible return by Holmes.

Our top play comes from Whitesburg Christian vs. Pisgah. Jordan Harper to Benjamin Cox who laterals to Ryan Turner. Pisgah didn’t see it coming and Turner could not be stopped. Great play call by the Warriors coaching staff.