Whitesburg Christian Academy tabs Jimmy Nave as next head football coach

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Whitesburg Christian Academy is approaching its second season of football much like the first, embracing the Warrior mentality.

The purple and gold has found the man that will lead them into battle this year, and his name is Jimmy Nave.

Nave has been named the second head coach in program history. He brings with him 27 years of experience, including 17 as a head coach. He led Tanner from 1989-96, Hazel Green from 2000-05, and coached Reggie Ragland as an assistant at Bob Jones.

For a team entering year two on the gridiron, Whitesburg Christian Academy didn’t even need any sort of sales pitch.

“I don’t think they need to sell anything,” said Nave. “I went to two ballgames last year and the stadium was packed on our side and you know for a first-year program you don’t see that a lot and I knew then that it was pretty special.”

Nave replaces Michael Harper who took the position as boys basketball head coach at Lynn High School.

Send pictures, videos, scores, and story ideas to rocco.disangro@whnt.com and olivia.whitmire@whnt.com.