Whitesburg Christian Academy prepping for first varsity football season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – For many athletes here in Alabama, they grow up dreaming about taking the field under the Friday night lights when they hit the high school level.

Now the athletes at Whitesburg Christian Academy are having that dream become a reality as the Warriors are gearing up for their first season as a varsity football program.

The Warriors will compete in Class 2A region 7.

Head coach Michael Harper says his guys are ready to show what they’re made of and they can’t wait for that first kickoff of the season.

“They’re ready to go,” Harper said. “The guys are ready to prove that we can play varsity football that we’re not just gonna be a pushover and they’re excited to compete.”

Whitesburg is set to open the season against Gaylesville on August 21.