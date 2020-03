Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. - There can be some bumps in the road for a team transitioning to the Divison 1 ranks. In UNA's first full season in D1 they went 7-3. The first full Division 1 schedule, the team went 4-7. As the transition continues, the Lions look to keep building and a big part of that comes in the Spring Football game.

This year the White team earned a 17-10 win over the Purple team.