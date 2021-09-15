Where Alabama and Florida stand with injuries before Saturday game

FILE – In this Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 file photo, Florida head coach Dan Mullen speaks with players before the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game between Florida and Alabama in Atlanta. Florida coach Dan Mullen finally acknowledged making some “regrettable” comments last year. None of those were more head-scratching than Mullen wanting to pack Florida Field during a pandemic. But he offered no apologies about staying quiet after ESPN reported he has interest in moving to the NFL. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

In 2020 Alabama was crowned king of the SEC after defeating Florida in Atlanta.

Now about nine months later, it’s time for a rematch in the regular season. Both teams are undefeated, only one will remain that way following week three.

The Crimson Tide is hoping to have a key piece of their defense to help secure that win. Star outside linebacker Will Anderson went out during the Mercer game after suffering a knee injury.

Wednesday Coach Saban announced Anderson practiced Tuesday and said they’re taking it day by day. Adding if Anderson continues to improve throughout the week, he “certainly could play in the Florida game.”

Another question mark heading into this top 15 battle, will Florida have their backup quarterback available?

In the South Florida game, Anthony Richardson came out with a hamstring injury but today Coach Mullen said that Richardson has practiced every day, but he’s still getting treatment making sure he’s ready to go.

So, it’s looking like we won’t for sure know his status until Saturday.

