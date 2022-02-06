MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — Single-game tickets for the Rocket City Trash Pandas’ upcoming season will soon be available for purchase!

The tickets will go on sale to the general public in-person at the Wicks Family Foundation Ticket Office on Saturday, February 26 at 9 a.m. Online sales begin at 1 p.m. the same day at trashpandasbaseball.com.

In addition to ticket sales, the day’s events will also feature the team store, a food truck, raffle, free inflatable games, and activities for children from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The same day, fans who have purchased 2022 single-game vouchers can redeem them in-person for a specific game. Those who had tickets to the Trash Pandas final four cancelled games last season will also be able to exchange those tickets for a ticket of equal or lesser value to a home game in April or May 2022; however, neither vouchers or cancelled game tickets can be used for Opening Day.

This season will feature 69 home games at Toyota Field, beginning on April 12 at 6:35 p.m. For the full promotional schedule, click here.