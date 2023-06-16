HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Have you ever heard of the sport tennis golf? No, not tennis and golf as two separate sports, but tennis golf: combining the two sports together as one.

This weekend, a group of local players are taking over the Athletic Club Alabama for some friendly competition as they try to grow the new sport as a whole. They call the tournament for the creation the ‘Rocket City Open’.

“I played tennis my whole life, I played golf and so I just thought it would be fun to create a game that involves both of them. We take it way too serious than it needs to be, but we have a great time,” Madison Academy junior and tennis golf creator Houston Jacques said. “Mostly it’s just the coaches here and tennis players around here, we’re all pretty close and we decided to create a tournament and play in it.”

The rules of the sport are pretty simple: you use a tennis ball and racquet to play a course and use golf scoring.

“You just toss the tennis ball up and hit it with the racquet. Some holes you’re going to the base of a tree or you’re going to a pole you’re going to a stump and you have to hit that and you have a par 3, par 4, par 5 just like golf and you want to be the lowest score on the round,” Jacques added.

The tournament week even starts off with its own ‘Champions Dinner’, where the previous year’s winner gives a speech before the competition gets serious.

“We actually had a Champions Dinner Tuesday night, we all dressed up in suits. Everyone loves it, we’re all having a great time out here,” Jacques said.

This week’s tournament mainly involves local athletes and friends, but Jacques said he wants to see more people get involved and that anyone can give it a shot.

“It really has nothing to do with your skill level in tennis. You need to know how to hit a tennis ball but it’s really just combined both golf and tennis. I’ve played golf a little bit and it helps so much. It’s not that much different but it would be cool if it started to expand a little bit,” Jacques said.

The tournament continues through Sunday at Athletic Club Alabama.