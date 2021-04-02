What makes UAH Volleyball’s GSC Spring Championship Series title so special

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The UAH Volleyball team had its ups and downs this past year. The Chargers went from not knowing if they would even play a match this season to winning the GSC Spring Championship Series title on Thursday.

The three-set victory over Montevallo to clinch the title was a special moment for senior outside hitter Abby Brooks and her teammates. It’s something that Brooks says she will cherish for the rest of her life.

“I think that a moment like yesterday defines the beauty and the pureness of sports,” said Brooks. “This is something that I have been working for and years along with my teammates and to have 16 girls come together and fight for each other the way that we did yesterday is not something you see very often and is something we will value forever.”

UAH will finish its season next week with nonconference matches with Lee and Trevecca Nazarene.