Westminster Christian’s football coach discusses making adjustments due to COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – High school football spring practice should be getting started any day now, but due to COVID-19 teams all over the state are unsure when they’ll be back out on the field together.

WHNT News 19 caught up with Westminster Christian Academy head coach Louis LeBlanc to talk about how the Wildcats are adjusting to all of these changes.

Normally, we’re getting through middle school spring training and then we’re doing some evaluations of our varsity athletes and putting them into positions as coaches. And then we go into spring training early May. It’s definitely a different world right now,” LeBlanc said. “All these notifications keep popping up on my calendar about how we’re supposed to be having middle school practice today and varsity evaluations and, you know, it’s just a constant reminder of how much has changed.”

LeBlanc said making sure his players are doing well during this time is at top of mind.

“What we want to do is just make sure that they understand that we view them as people first and players second. And you know that’s something I think we all need right now. Some of these kids are hurting and they need to just have somebody to ask a simple question of ‘Hey, how you doing? Is there something I can pray for you about?’ So right now, football’s been an important thing, obviously, but it hasn’t been the main thing. We’re really just trying to use football as an opportunity to bring some normalcy to their life. In no way do I feel like I’m trying to make up for lost time or I’ve gotta find a way to get ahead of our opponents and what we’re doing in our preparation. Honestly, what’s more important to me is the hearts of my players, and in our relationship with them as coaches, and how we can connect with them over just merely communicating with them.”

He said players are keeping busy with home workouts.

“Our strength coach does a phenomenal job of making sure those young people have opportunities to do bodyweight exercises, or if they have barbells or dumbbells, whatever they have, he’s put together a program for them to follow,” LeBlanc said. “I think the kids are hungry for just the ability to compete when they get back, so they’ve discovered maybe some self-motivation to get up and get moving and we’ve just been encouraging them to do what they can. Don’t feel like they’re behind, don’t let that stress creep in on you. I’ve been talking with my kids and my students about Proverbs 19:21, it says many are the plans in a man’s heart, but it’s God’s purpose that prevails. I think we’re seeing that now because so many people just don’t have answers, and so learning who you can depend on or what you can trust has been difficult.”

Before he worked for Westminster Christian Academy, LeBlanc worked on the Alabama football staff under Nick Saban when he first arrived in Tuscaloosa. LeBlanc talked about what he learned during his time under the legendary head coach.

“I learned a tremendous amount just being around him in, his focus, and how he doesn’t let anything distract him away from that day’s mission. If it doesn’t support what he’s trying to get accomplished, it’s not important. If it can help us be better and how to accomplish that mission, he was all for it. He talked about rather than layers of command, he really talked about it as a chain of command, where we’re all linked as parts of a chain, and if one link doesn’t do its job, the chain falls. It didn’t matter if it was the head coach or a GA making $10,000 a year, we were all important and we all needed to do our job. Empowering others to do what they’re hired to do, no matter what it is and making them feel important was probably a huge thing that I took away from him,” LeBlanc said.

“There was a thing that happened his first summer in Tuscaloosa that I look back on and why he has done the things that he’s done, and see this as one of the key moments. Back then, when these big five star recruits would come to these camps that these universities would hold, it was almost just like a fun recruiting visit for them they didn’t really get worked. I remember Julio Jones came to our camp, and we worked him, I mean we worked him. And I think Julio was kind of shocked. We went through the day, some of the coaches were shocked and they said man we’re gonna scare Julio away. Saban said, ‘Guys, if we work Julio in June of his summer before his junior year, if he doesn’t want to work for us, then there’s no way he’s going to work for us in August of his freshman year in college. So we need to find that out right now.’ That was a very unbelievable visionary moment there to see him do that now, looking back at the success he’s had, it’s no wonder he’s finding the best athletes in America and then preparing them for great careers in the NFL,” LeBlanc said.