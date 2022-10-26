BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WHNT) — The road to the state volleyball championship is never easy, but two teams in each classification fight all season long to earn a spot in the title game and for Class 5A this year it was a battle of North Alabama squads.

Arab making its first state championship game appearance taking on Westminster Christian, who won the 4A title last season.

An incredibly competitive matchup ended with the Wildcats winning the match 3-0 over the Knights; with the victory, Westminster Christian wins their second straight state title.

“We talked about exclamation marks and leaving an exclamation mark and I think they have certainly accomplished that today,” said Wildcats’ head coach Holly Richards. “That’s the third time we’ve played Arab and that’s the first time we haven’t dropped a set, so for them to be that determined to win it in three that was really something spectacular to see.”

Congrats to both the Knights and Wildcats on incredible seasons!