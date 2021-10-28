Westminster Christian Volleyball brings home the 4A State Title

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – 16 Tennessee Valley teams made the trip to Birmingham to compete for a state title, including Westminster Christian. The Wildcats have been to the big stage before but had never held that blue map high in the air before Thursday.

This squad was determined-looking when they took the court against Montogomery Academy for the 4A state title game.

Wildcats won the first set but the Eagles took the second. Westminster Christian took the third followed by the Eagles winning the fourth which meant playing a fifth set.

Westminster Christian wins its first-ever state title in program history three sets to two the final.

Head Coach Holly Richards is so proud of this group and what they accomplished, “They just put in the work and were determined to take this Championship and it was great just to see their growth and their mindset at everything really take hold of it. It was fun to coach them this year, that match it was intense.”

“That was the best feeling ever I don’t know how to explain it other than that’s the best I’ve felt in forever. Great feeling,” junior Brianna Tinsley said after the match.

“We’ve been dreaming of it since last year. This has been the goal since our very first practice every single interview after every single game we’ve just been talking about going to state and winning and that’s all we’ve been talking about all year so it feels so good to do it and accomplish our goals and we’re ready for the next one,” said junior Meg Paparella.

Congratulations to all of our teams on getting to this stage.