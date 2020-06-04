Westminster Christian football adjusting workouts to fit COVID-19 guidelines

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Westminster Christian Wildcats are just like any other high school football team; they can’t wait for the season to start and now workouts are back in action in Alabama.

Head coach Louis LeBlanc believes his program is fully prepared to have their athletes back on campus.

LeBlanc says his team will be split up into two separate groups and work through the field and the weight room.

“Initially I’m not even gonna give their helmets you know we normally wear helmets but I don’t want to have to clean them every single day if I don’t have to,” LeBlanc said. “We’re going to be six feet apart so there’s no chance of somebody running into somebody else, so no helmets. On the field, six feet apart you really can’t line up in an offense or defense, so it’ll be a lot of position work a lot of teaching.”

LeBlanc says he’s thrilled to be back with his team even if things don’t look like they normally do.

“This is a family and we view it that way and being away from them is hard and no different than being away from my own kids,” LeBlanc said. “You develop relationships and you share funny things or they confide in you and all of a sudden that’s ripped away and so it is tough. Whatever we get accomplished football wise we’re going to get it done but just being able to see them and hopefully they feel some sense of normalcy and you feel like there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.”