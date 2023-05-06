HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Westminster Christian and JPII boys soccer teams battled until the last season, forcing the game to go into PKs, where the Wildcats got the 2-1 win in the Class 4A quarterfinal.

Wilson Korotky scored the game-winner in the sixth round to lift Westminster Christian to the next round while Carson Tinsley scored in regulation for the Wildcats. Tyler Greges scored for the Falcons.

Westminster Christian will face Westbrook Christian in the state semifinals on Friday at John Hunt Park.