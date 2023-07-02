HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Westminster Christian basketball star Chase McCarty announced that he is transferring to IMG Academy in Florida.

McCarty is the top-ranked basketball rising senior in the state of Alabama, according to 247Sports.

This past season, McCarty averaged 23.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, helping the Wildcats reach the Class 4A state championship game. McCarty hit double-digit scoring in all of his games, adding 45 steals and 24 blocks as he went on to be named a finalist for Class 4A Player of the Year.