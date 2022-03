MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — High school baseball action continued Monday night as Westminster Christian got a win against Lee and James Clemens beat East Limestone.

The Jets and Wildcats were in a back and forth defensive affair with the lone run coming in the bottom of the 6th courtesy of an RBI from Jake Parker; Landon Carroll pitched a complete game for James Clemens and finished with 13 strikeouts on the game.