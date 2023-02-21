DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – The West Morgan High School girl’s soccer team will host several teams from the area for the River City Shoot-Out.

The shoot-out will be a two-day soccer tournament at the Jack Allen Recreation Complex sanctioned by the AHSAA and hosted by the West Morgan Lady Rebels.

The recreation complex has 10 international-sized, lit fields with certified sports turf. Including the nearby fields at Point Mallard Park, the area has quickly become known nationally for its top-rated soccer tournaments.

It will be played in brackets with all teams playing 3 matches. There will be two varsity boys divisions of eight teams each, and two varsity girls divisions of one seven-team bracket and one four-team bracket.

The high schools included in the girl’s division will include:

East Limestone

Florence

Grissom

Hamilton

Hazel Green

Lawrence County

New Hope

Randolph

Russellville

Southeast Whitfield (Ga.)

West Point

The high schools included in the boy’s division will include:

Austin

East Limestone

Elkmont

Hazel Green

Glencoe

Grissom

Hamilton

Lawrence County

Mars Hill

Muscle Shoals

New Hope

Randolph

Sparkman

St. John Paul II

West Morgan

West Point

The tournament will be hosted at the recreation complex at 2616 Modaus Road SW, in Decatur. Admission is $5 a person on Friday and $10 a person on Saturday.

The matches will go from Friday, March 3 to Saturday, March 4. On Friday, matches will be played at 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. The Saturday matches will be at 10 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.

For more information on the River City Shoot-out, contact Event Organizer Brandon Rice at 256.476.0564 or FBRice@morgank12.org.