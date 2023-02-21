DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) – The West Morgan High School girl’s soccer team will host several teams from the area for the River City Shoot-Out.
The shoot-out will be a two-day soccer tournament at the Jack Allen Recreation Complex sanctioned by the AHSAA and hosted by the West Morgan Lady Rebels.
The recreation complex has 10 international-sized, lit fields with certified sports turf. Including the nearby fields at Point Mallard Park, the area has quickly become known nationally for its top-rated soccer tournaments.
It will be played in brackets with all teams playing 3 matches. There will be two varsity boys divisions of eight teams each, and two varsity girls divisions of one seven-team bracket and one four-team bracket.
The high schools included in the girl’s division will include:
- East Limestone
- Florence
- Grissom
- Hamilton
- Hazel Green
- Lawrence County
- New Hope
- Randolph
- Russellville
- Southeast Whitfield (Ga.)
- West Point
The high schools included in the boy’s division will include:
- Austin
- East Limestone
- Elkmont
- Hazel Green
- Glencoe
- Grissom
- Hamilton
- Lawrence County
- Mars Hill
- Muscle Shoals
- New Hope
- Randolph
- Sparkman
- St. John Paul II
- West Morgan
- West Point
The tournament will be hosted at the recreation complex at 2616 Modaus Road SW, in Decatur. Admission is $5 a person on Friday and $10 a person on Saturday.
The matches will go from Friday, March 3 to Saturday, March 4. On Friday, matches will be played at 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. The Saturday matches will be at 10 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.
For more information on the River City Shoot-out, contact Event Organizer Brandon Rice at 256.476.0564 or FBRice@morgank12.org.