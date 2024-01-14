LESTER, Ala. (WHNT) — West Limestone’s Landon Adams signed the dotted line on Friday, making his commitment official to play football at Lindsey Wilson College.

Adams said he knew as soon as he was offered that this was where he wanted to continue his career. Adams added he cherishes his time playing for Coach Shelby Davis and the Wildcats, and this program really prepared him to achieve his dream of playing at the next level.

“They’ve got a winning culture, NAIA national champions in 2020 and always making playoff runs and conference championships every year and their coaches and relationships I built with them it was just awesome. This is hard, high school is hard, West Limestone’s hard so it’s nerve-wracking but I’m ready for it,” Adams said.

