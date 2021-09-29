West Limestone beats arch rival East Limestone for the first time since 2016 to earn Week Five Tyler Mann Team of the Week

LESTER, Ala. – In 2020, West Limestone nearly had an undefeated regular season; the only team to hand the Wildcats a loss last year was their arch rival East Limestone.

West Limestone still had the bad taste from last season in their mouths making the stakes even higher in rivalry matchup in 2021; the Wildcats got their revenge over the Indians in a 31-28 nail biter earning the Tyler Mann Team of the Week for week five.

“Anytime you can get a win over your big rival that’s huge and we lost to them four years in a row. To go out and stand the test they’re a big physical team and for us to finally stand that test, fight for four quarters and find a way to win it just says a lot about this team,” Wildcats head coach Shelby Davis said.

Up next for the Wildcats, they host undefeated Brooks at James Kennemer Stadium on Friday, October 1 at 7 p.m.