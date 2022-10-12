RAINSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Sometimes it’s hard for a team to rally back when down big at the half, but Plainview did just that Friday night. Trailing 24-7 at the break, the Bears came out of the locker room strong and a field goal in the final minute by eighth grader Brayden Lingerfelt gave the Bears the 33-30 win over Sylvania. For that, Plainview is the Week Seven Tyler Mann Team of the Week!

“We just made a lot of mistakes early and we felt like we could play and just go out and forget about the score and play hard every down, good things might happen and they did. It was neighbors, relatives, and all that kind of stuff, people you see all of the time so it’s special. He did what he was coached to do, he did what he’s practiced to do. A lot of times kids, it gets too big for the moment, the moment’s too big for them but he did a great job,” Plainview head coach Dale Pruitt said.

“It was crazy, I was terrified but I’m proud of him. We haven’t played very well all year until that game. We all just got pretty fired up and we came out and played probably the best half of football we’ve played all year. We’ve just got to win, we’ve just got to play a whole game together and not have any mistakes,” Plainview senior running back Dylan McCullough added.

“He wasn’t very happy and he just told us that we all needed to figure out if we were going to win the game or not and that’s what we did. We all believed that we could beat them in the first place, they weren’t anything special, we knew going into it that we could beat them and we didn’t play well the first half so we knew we had to come out in the second half and play better. It shows a lot of guts and toughness and that we can do whatever we choose to do. It feels great, with them being next-door neighbors, that’s a huge rival and then if we win out we can make the playoffs,” Plainview senior running back Levin Brown said.

“Well first off it keeps us in the playoff hunt, second of all it makes Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday practice a whole lot better so I think the kids got a little bit of pep in their step and it’s always fun to win. One day at a time, only taking care of what we can,” Pruitt added.

Plainview will be back in action Friday at Westbrook Christian.