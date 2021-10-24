Week 9: Top 5 Plays of the Week

Another week of high school football is in the books which means we saw a ton of incredible plays on the gridiron from our Tennessee Valley teams.

Week Nine Top Five Plays of the Week:

Play 5: Russellville’s Isaiah Vandenberg “grown man catch” against Lee

Russellville’s Isaiah Vandenberg “grown man catch” against Lee Play 4: Jase Bradley’s scoop and score

Jase Bradley’s scoop and score Play 3: Dakota Wilson’s dive into the end zone

Dakota Wilson’s dive into the end zone Play 2: The Athens Special from Brogan Gross, Dylan Roper, and Jaden Jude

The Athens Special from Brogan Gross, Dylan Roper, and Jaden Jude Play 1: Pisgah’s first region win since 2003

We try and send our Football Friday crew to as many Tennessee Valley games as possible, but we just can’t get to them all so we need your help.

If you have a play that you think should be considered for the top plays of the week send them to our sports team; you can either email them to olivia.whitmire@whnt.com or tag Olivia (@omwhitmireTV) and Rocco (@RoccoDiSangro) on Twitter and use the hashtag #TopPlays1