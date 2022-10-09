HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Another week of high school football season is in the books which means we saw a ton of incredible plays on the gridiron from our Tennessee Valley teams.

Week Seven Top Five Key Plays of the Week:

Play Five: Aidan Cox to Brody McCain touchdown pass for Arab

Play Four: De’Air Young touchdown run for Austin

Play Three: Kaleb Robinson touchdown run for Whitesburg Christian

Play Two: Cole Woods to Bryant Basden touchdown pass for Muscle Shoals

Play One: Jakaleb Goodwin interception for Hartselle

We try and send our Football Friday crew to as many Tennessee Valley games as possible, but we just can’t get to them all so we need your help.

If you have a play that you think should be considered for the top plays of the week send them to our sports team; you can either email them to claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or tag Claudia (@C_Chakamian) and Olivia Whitmire (@omwhitmireTV) on Twitter and use the hashtag #TopPlays19.