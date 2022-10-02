The sixth week of high school football season is in the books which means we saw a ton of incredible plays on the gridiron from our Tennessee Valley teams.

Week Six Top Five Key Plays of the Week:

Play Five: Jake Jones touchdown run for Scottsboro

Play Four: Mario Brewer Jr. punt return touchdown for Madison Academy

Play Three: Brodie Hicks touchdown run for Fyffe

Play Two: Briley Kerby touchdown run for Hatton

Play One: Ri Fletcher touchdown run for Hartselle

We try and send our Football Friday crew to as many Tennessee Valley games as possible, but we just can’t get to them all so we need your help.

If you have a play that you think should be considered for the top plays of the week send them to our sports team; you can either email them to claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or tag Claudia (@C_Chakamian) and Olivia Whitmire (@omwhitmireTV) on Twitter and use the hashtag #TopPlays19.