Week 5: Top 5 Plays of the Week

Another week of high school football is in the books which means we saw a ton of incredible plays on the gridiron from our Tennessee Valley teams.

Week Five Top Five Plays of the Week:

Play Five: Peyton Kelly’s touchdown pass to Dawson Terry for East Lawrence

Play Four: Dakota Hilliard’s touchdown run for West Limestone

Play Three: Antonio Whiteside’s almost strip and score for Colbert County

Play Two: Fortune Wheeler’s touchdown run for East Limestone

Play One: Dante Snodgrass’ kickoff return for James Clemens

We try and send our Football Friday crew to as many Tennessee Valley games as possible, but we just can’t get to them all so we need your help.

If you have a play that you think should be considered for the top plays of the week send them to our sports team; you can either email them to olivia.whitmire@whnt.com or tag Olivia (@omwhitmireTV) and Rocco (@RoccoDiSangro) on Twitter and use the hashtag #TopPlays19.