HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – As region play gets underway for North Alabama football teams, our local student-athletes continue to impress with some great plays!
Week Two Top Five Plays of the Week:
Play Five: Patrick Bailey to Chase Stuart great catch for Lee
Play Four: Dax Varnadore to Kaden Dubose touchdown pass for Fort Payne
Play Three: Everett Roberson kickoff return touchdown for Wilson
Play Two: Jayden Thomas touchdown run for Sparkman
Play One: Garrett Burrough to Noah Gregg great catch for Brooks
