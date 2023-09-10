HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – As region play gets underway for North Alabama football teams, our local student-athletes continue to impress with some great plays!

Week Two Top Five Plays of the Week:

Play Five: Patrick Bailey to Chase Stuart great catch for Lee

Play Four: Dax Varnadore to Kaden Dubose touchdown pass for Fort Payne

Play Three: Everett Roberson kickoff return touchdown for Wilson

Play Two: Jayden Thomas touchdown run for Sparkman

Play One: Garrett Burrough to Noah Gregg great catch for Brooks

