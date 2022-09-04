The third week of high school football season is in the books which means we saw a ton of incredible plays on the gridiron from our Tennessee Valley teams.

Week Two Top Five Key Plays of the Week:

Play Five: Simeon Malone touchdown run for Deshler

Play Four: Josh Turner touchdown run for Decatur

Play Three: Eli Isbell fumble recovery for Randolph

Play Two: Gavin Fuqua touchdown run for Austin

Play One: Quenton Hubbard touchdown run for Bob Jones

We try and send our Football Friday crew to as many Tennessee Valley games as possible, but we just can’t get to them all so we need your help.

If you have a play that you think should be considered for the top plays of the week send them to our sports team; you can either email them to claudia.chakamian@whnt.com or tag Claudia (@C_Chakamian) and Olivia Whitmire (@omwhitmireTV) on Twitter and use the hashtag #TopPlays19.