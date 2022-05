(WHNT) — On Wednesday night, the Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) released the regional softball qualifier tournament results.

South Regional at Gulf Shores Sports Complex

CLASS 3A

Winner’s Bracket Finals

Mobile Christian 10, Houston Academy 0 (Mobile Christian advances as Top Seed)

Consolation Bracket Finals

Houston Academy 10, Opp 8 (Houston Academy advances as No. 2 Seed)

Consolation Round Results

Opp 7, Pike County 3

Wicksburg 4, T.R. Miller 3

Opp 10, Wicksburg 4



CLASS 4A

Winner’s Bracket Finals

Dale County 14, Geneva 6 (Dale County advances as Top Seed)

Consolation Bracket Finals

Geneva 10, Alabama Christian 2 (Geneva advances as No. 2 Seed)

Consolation Round Results

Alabama Christian 7, Jackson 6

W.S. Neal 1, LAMP 0

Alabama Christian 10, W.S. Neal 5



CLASS 6A

Winner’s Bracket Finals

Baldwin County 1, Robertsdale 0 (Baldwin County advances as Top Seed)

Consolation Bracket Finals

Robertsdale 5, Saraland 1 (Robertsdale advances as No. 2 Seed)

Consolation Round Results

Opelika 12, Eufaula 9

Saraland 16, McGill-Toolen Catholic 1

Saraland 15, Opelika 2



CLASS 5A

First round

Charles Henderson 13, Elberta 4

Satsuma 15, Carroll 2

Andalusia 21, LeFlore 0

Rehobeth 6. St. Paul’s Episcopal 2

Winner’s Bracket Semifinals

Satsuma 5, Charles Henderson 1

Rehobeth 3, Andalusia 1

Consolation Bracket

Carroll 8, Elberta 4

St. Paul’s Episcopal 23, LeFlore 0

Central Regional at Lagoon Park, Montgomery

CLASS 3A

Winner’s Bracket Finals

Beulah 5, Prattville Christian 0 (Beulah advances as Top Seed)

Consolation Bracket Finals

Prattville Christian vs. Montgomery Catholic, 4:45 p.m.

Consolation Round Results

Montgomery Catholic 7, Reeltown 0

Thomasville 11, Hale County 10

Montgomery Catholic 10, Thomasville 7



CLASS 4A

Winner’s Bracket Finals

Northside 3, Alabama Christian 1 (Northside advances as Top Seed)

Consolation Bracket Finals

Alabama Christian 14, Munford 5 (Alabama Christian advances as 2 Seed)

Consolation Round Results

Munford 5, Montevallo 0

Bibb County 15, Handley 4

Munford 2, Bibb County 0

Alabama Christian 14, Munford 6



CLASS 6A

Winner’s Bracket Finals

Helena 1, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 0 (Helena advances as Top Seed)

Consolation Bracket Finals

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa vs. Benjamin Russell, 4:45 p.m.

Consolation Round Results

Calera 5, Hueytown 4

Benjamin Russell 7, Wetumpka 4

Benjamin Russell 4, Calera 2



CLASS 5A

First round

Brewbaker Tech 14, Sipsey Valley 2

Elmore County 5, Central, Clay County 4

Tallassee 3, Demopolis 0

Holtville 10, Shelby County 6

Winner’s Bracket Semifinals

Elmore County 7, Brewbaker Tech 5

Tallassee 14, Holtville 7

Consolation Bracket

Central, Clay County 4, Sipsey Valley 3

Demopolis 6, Shelby County 2

East-Central Regional at Albertville Sports Complex

Winner’s Bracket Finals

Plainview 8, Geraldine 0 (Plainview advances as Top Seed)

Consolation Bracket Finals

Geraldine vs. Piedmont, 4:45 p.m.

Consolation Round Results

Hokes Bluff 9, Childersburg 1

Piedmont 5, Ohatchee

Piedmont 5, Hokes Bluff 3



CLASS 4A

Winner’s Bracket Finals

North Jackson 9, Madison County 3 (North Jackson advances as Top Seed)

Consolation Bracket Finals

Madison County vs. Cherokee County, 4:45 p.m.

Consolation Round Results

White Plains 5, Etowah 2

Cherokee County 7, Oneonta 2

Cherokee County 8, White Plains



CLASS 6A

Winner’s Bracket Finals

Springville 4, Fort Payne 3 (Springville advances as Top Seed)

Consolation Bracket Finals

Fort Payne vs. Pell City, 4:45 p.m.

Consolation Round Results

Pell City 7, Scottsboro 1

Chelsea 4, Mountain Brook 1

Pell City 15, Chelsea 5



CLASS 5A

First round

Leeds 8, Boaz 4

Moody 2, Brewer 1

Sardis 10, Ramsay 0

Alexandria 9, Guntersville 1

Winner’s Bracket Semifinals

Moody 6, Leeds 1

Alexandria 3, Sardis 0

Consolation Bracket

Brewer 5, Boaz 3

Guntersville 16, Ramsay 3

North Regional at Florence

CLASS 3A

Winner’s Bracket Finals

Oakman 5, Lauderdale County 1(Oakman advances as Top Seed)

Consolation Bracket Finals

Carbon Hill 12, Lauderdale County 2 (Carbon Hill advances as No. 2 Seed)

Consolation Round Results

Elkmont 9, Danville 2

Carbon Hull 11, East Lawrence 3

Carbon Hill 9, Elkmont 5



CLASS 4A

Winner’s Bracket Finals

Curry 5, Brooks 3 (Curry advances as Top Seed)

Consolation Bracket Finals

Brooks 10, Hamilton 0 (Brooks advances as 2nd Seed)

Consolation Round Results

West Morgan 8, Haleyville 5

Hamilton 3, Deshler 2

Hamilton 5, West Morgan 3z



CLASS 6A

Winner’s Bracket Finals

Athens 10, Mortimer Jordan 0 (Athens advances as Top Seed)

Consolation Bracket Finals

Mortimer Jordan 15, Cullman 8 (Mortimer Jordan advances as 2nd Seed)

Consolation Round Results

Hartselle 1, Hazel Green 0

Cullman 7, Gardendale 6

Cullman 2, Hartselle 1



CLASS 5A

First round

Russellville 7, John Carroll Catholic 3

Hayden 8, East Limestone 1

West Point 15, Pleasant Grove 0

Ardmore 9, Corner 2

Winner’s Bracket Semifinals

Hayden 3, Russellville 1

West Point 3, Ardmore 1

Consolation Bracket

John Carroll Catholic 11, East Limestone 1

Corner 11, Pleasant Grove 1