The undefeated Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the reigning National Champions, the LSU Tigers (2-3) in Death Valley on Saturday, November 14.

You can see the road to one of the most anticipated games of the season in a News 19 Sports Pre-Game Special on Friday, November 13 at 6:30 p.m.

You can watch the game Saturday evening on CBS, kick-off is at 5 p.m.