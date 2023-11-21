AUBURN, Ala. (WHNT) — The 88th edition of the Iron Bowl kicks off Saturday on WHNT. And to prepare for the big game, WHNT Sports is hosting a pregame special!

On Saturday, join News 19’s Sports Director Olivia Whitmire and Sports Reporter Claudia Chakamian as they preview the match-up between the Crimson Tide and the Tigers.

You will also hear from coaches and players on how they are preparing for the match-up.

Olivia and Claudia will break down the keys to the game, and the history of the Iron Bowl and even share their top five plays in Iron Bowl History.

You can watch the Iron Bowl Pregame beginning at 11:30 am, with kick-off following at 2:30 p.m.