Watch on News 19 when Alabama heads to Florida for ‘High Tide in the Swamp’

The number-one ranked Alabama Crimson Tide head to Florida Saturday to take on the #11-ranked Florida Gators, and you can catch the action right here on News 19.

But before the game kicks off in Gainesville, find out everything you need to know about the game in our pregame special, “High Tide in the Swamp.”

All week leading up to the game, News 19 will have coverage of the game at 6 and 10 p.m.

Coverage culminates with “High Tide in the Swamp,” which airs Saturday, Sept. 18 at 11:30 a.m. on News 19.

You can watch the game later that day on News 19 at 2:30 p.m.