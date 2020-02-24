Watch Live: Los Angeles honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial

LOS ANGELES (AP) — NBA legend Kobe Bryant will be remembered today in a public farewell at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Thousands of mourners will gather to pay their respects to the former Los Angeles Laker, as well as his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and the seven others who were killed Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash. The Celebration of Life will feature music and retrospectives on Bryant’s career, along with speakers reflecting on his impact on his sport and the world. Bryant became active in film, television and writing after his career ended in 2016.