HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle announced Thursday that Propst Arena will play host to the Conference USA (C-USA), basketball championships beginning in 2024

Mayor Tommy Battle along with the Huntsville Sports Commission announced a multi-year partnership with the conference to bring the men’s and women’s basketball championship to Propst Arena.

The tournament will be held from March 12 to March 16, 2024, with the winner automatically earning a bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Some ‘regionally familiar’ teams in the C-USA conference are the University of Alabama – Birmingham (UAB), Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) and Western Kentucky University (WKU).

Another C-USA team, Florida Atlantic University (FAU), caught some attention during the 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament when they made it to the Final Four for the first time ever.

A full list of teams can be found here.

“We are proud to welcome the Conference USA men’s and women’s basketball championships to Huntsville and our renovated Propst Arena,” said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle. “March Madness will be starting in the Rocket City next year and we can’t wait to showcase our great city to all the student-athletes, coaches, fans, and alumni attending the event.”

Battle was joined by Huntsville Sports Commission Executive Director Mark Russell who believes the Rocket City will be a great destination for C-USA teams.

“Providing an exciting and enjoyable championship atmosphere for the student-athletes is our top priority, and I believe all of the teams traveling to the rocket city will love their experience here,” said Mark Russell, Executive Director of the Huntsville Sports Commission. “Huntsville is a great destination – not just to visit, but for sports– and I’m thrilled Conference USA is entrusting our team to host a high-caliber event.”

The agreement is set for two seasons with the option to extend the partnership following the second season.

Huntsville will be the 9th destination for the C-USA Men’s Basketball Championship and the 14th for the Women’s Basketball Championships.

Ticket information will be announced this fall and more information will be available at www.ConferenceUSA.com.

