Watch Auburn, Alabama football championship games April 25 on WHNT

The prospect of watching any new football games is out for the foreseeable future. So why not spend that time watching some of the best football that’s already been played?

On April 25, WHNT will air a doubleheader of NCAA championship football games as a tribute to Alabama’s first responders and medical personnel battling the coronavirus outbreak.

“This is an opportunity for our Nexstar stations in Alabama and our employees that serve the state’s three largest television markets to say thank you to our first responders, doctors and nurses, and all of our neighbors serving on the front line in the battle against the coronavirus outbreak,” said Ron Romines, Senior Vice President and Regional Director at Nexstar Broadcasting. “These games will air during the last days of Governor Ivey’s stay at home order, which expires April 30th. It is the perfect time for all Alabamians to finish strong, like the fourth quarter of a championship game. We invite our viewers across the state of Alabama to join us by staying home, in thanks to everyone serving our communities, while enjoying great memories of Auburn and Alabama football. We look forward to witnessing more national championships very soon.”

At 2 p.m. the 2011 championship game between Auburn and Oregon will air. Following that game at 6 p.m. will be the 2018 College Football Championship game between Alabama and Georgia.

The games also will air at the same time in Birmingham on WIAT-TV. In Mobile, the games will air at 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on WKRG-TV.