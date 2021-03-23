Watch Alabama men’s basketball team celebrate tournament win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jaden Shackelford and Alabama stuck with what got them to the NCAA Tournament, torching Maryland with 3-point shooting in a 96-77 second-round rout. Shackelford scored 21 points and made five of Alabama’s 16 3-pointers as the second-seeded Crimson Tide advanced to their first Sweet 16 since 2004.

It’s the first regional semifinal for Nate Oats, the second-year coach who made Buffalo a must-watch team before moving up to the Southeastern Conference.

The team released a celebration video of the players celebrating the win on its Twitter account.

Alabama next faces 11th-seeded UCLA in the East Region on Sunday at 6:15 p.m.