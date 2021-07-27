Washington signing Jonathan Allen to $72M, 4-year extension

FILE – Washington Football Team defensive tackle Jonathan Allen (93) gestures during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Landover, Md., in this Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, file photo. Washington signed star defensive tackle Jonathan Allen on the eve of training camp to a $72 million, four-year contract extension with a $30 million signing bonus. Allen’s agency, Team IFA, announced the terms of the deal in a Twitter post Monday, July 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr., File)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Washington has agreed to terms with star defensive tackle Jonathan Allen on an extension on the eve of training camp.

His agency says the deal is worth $72 million over four years with a $30 million signing bonus.

Allen was fourth on the team last season with 63 tackles and also had two sacks.

Washington picked Allen 17th in the 2017 draft.

The 26-year-old Alabama product has since become the leader of a defense that ranked second in the NFL in 2020.

Allen had one year left on his contract with the concern he’d be franchise-tagged next summer if no long-term agreement could be reached.