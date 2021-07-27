Washington signing Jonathan Allen to $72M, 4-year extension

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Washington has agreed to terms with star defensive tackle Jonathan Allen on an extension on the eve of training camp.
His agency says the deal is worth $72 million over four years with a $30 million signing bonus.
Allen was fourth on the team last season with 63 tackles and also had two sacks.
Washington picked Allen 17th in the 2017 draft.
The 26-year-old Alabama product has since become the leader of a defense that ranked second in the NFL in 2020.
Allen had one year left on his contract with the concern he’d be franchise-tagged next summer if no long-term agreement could be reached.