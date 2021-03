Tennessee’s John Fulkerson (10) is attended to after being fouled by Florida’s Omar Payne in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Southeastern Conference Tournament Friday, March 12, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Payne was ejected from the game. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee forward John Fulkerson sustained a concussion and facial fracture during a quarterfinal win over Florida and will miss the rest of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.

The school announced the update Saturday before the Volunteers played No. 6 Alabama in the semifinals.

Fulkerson was hurt with 17:10 remaining and was helped to the locker room after taking two elbows to his head from Florida’s Omar Payne, who was ejected.