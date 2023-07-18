NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WHNT) — Day two of SEC Media Days in the music city started with the hometown team – Vanderbilt.

And on the coattails of a three-year contract extension through 2029, the future looks promising for Lea.

His goals for this third year include taking Vanderbilt to bowl-game eligible, but in order to do so, they’ll have to put six in the win column.

Twelve games on the schedule, and the second game of the season will be against Alabama A&M. While addressing the media on Tuesday, Lea was eager to get to fall and start playing some football.

“Well we’re excited about the opportunity to play Alabama A&M here and obviously as we’re building a program, we’re going to have our hands full week in and week out and that’s going to start with Hawaii,” Lea said.

“This team is going to have to show up and play. And they’ll be ready, and they’ll be excited to come up here and we’re going to need to be ready and have prepared to a level that allows us to play to our best but I’m excited for that game,” Lea added.

Alabama A&M will travel to face Vanderbilt on September 2nd.