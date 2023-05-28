HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – This past week, some of the top young professional tennis players were putting on a show here in The Rocket City as part of the USTA Southern Pro Circuit Championship.

Over 100 athletes from college level and up spent the week competing at the Athletic Club Alabama. This event is a great way for some of these young pro players to get more experience as they hope to one day make it on the Grand Slam Tour.

It’s also the first time a pro event like this has been in Huntsville in nearly 20 years, giving the community the chance to see these up-and-comers.

“One of the biggest things for us was the ability to engage with the junior players as well as the collegiate players and give them the opportunity to play in the pro circuit tournament which again is the first step to them then going to the grand slam tournament so we’re really excited to be back and to have this opportunity,” USTA Southern senior manager Milly Sequera Huss said.

Tiphanie Lemaitre was the women’s singles winner while Fnu Nidunjianzan was the men’s singles winner.