The Birmingham Stallions are champions of the inaugural USFL season with their victory over the Philadelphia Stars 33-30 finishing 11-1. Meteorologist Ben Smith captured some of the best moments through the season. Here are some of them!

#27 Jo Jo Tillery

This was an awesome effort by New Jersey’s Trey Williams!

#57 Terrill Hanks is ready to play!

Here are two more photos of #27 Jo Jo Tillery including his “victory flip!”

Bo Scarbrough had a fantastic season for the Stallions rushing over 100 yards multiple times including in the championship game versus Philadelphia.

Here are a few more photos from the 2022 season!

Time for some celebratory photos! Here is a look at Generals Head Coach Mike Riley after New Jersey clinched the North Division!

Here are celebration photos from the USFL Championship game!



Congratulations to the Birmingham Stallions for a fantastic championship season!

#6 JMar Smith – Quarterback

Ben Smith