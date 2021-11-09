University of North Alabama women’s basketball starts season strong with win over Blackburn

FLORENCE, Ala. – Five players reached double figures as the University of North Alabama women’s basketball team opened the 2021-22 season with a 114-52 win over Blackburn College Tuesday afternoon at Flowers Hall.

The Lions connected on 16-of-39 attempts from three-point range and eclipsed the 100-point mark for the first time since a 120-38 win home win over Oakwood early in the 2019-20 season.

On Tuesday, UNA got a balanced scoring effort in front of 973 fans. Julia Strachan led all players with 20 points.

UNA wasted little time taking control, opening the game on a 12-2 run. After the Beavers (0-1) cut the deficit to 12-7, the home team scored 10 straight points to make the score 22-7 and maintained a double-digit lead the rest of the way.

UNA outscored the visitors 24-11 in the fourth quarter. The largest lead came in the closing minute when a free throw by Julia Sion accounted for the final score.

Jaworska finished with 18 points while Lee had 16 points for the Lions. Moore added a double-double with 13 points and a game-high 10 rebounds. Callins also totaled 13 points while Claudia Bridges rounded out the top scorers for UNA with 10 points on the day.

The 39 three-point attempts was a new single-game record for UNA. The total broke the previous record of 35 set against Southern New Hampshire in 2009 and Mississippi College in 2017. The Lions were also just one three-pointer away from tying a single-game mark of 17 treys set in 2008.

For the game, the Lions forced 34 turnovers, leading to 41 points. North Alabama also held a 53-27 rebounding advantage.

UNA will hit the road to face nationally-ranked Kentucky on Thursday. Tip-off against the No. 13 Wildcats is set for 7 p.m. at Memorial Coliseum on the UK campus in Lexington.