FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — The University of North Alabama (UNA) has named Brent Dearmon as its 12th head football coach.

Athletic Director Dr. Josh Looney announced Saturday that the S37-year-old Saraland, AL native will head to Florence and lead the Lions beginning in the 2023 season.

Dearmon comes to UNA after serving as the offensive coordinator at Florida Atlantic during the 2022 season. previously, he served in the same role at Middle Tennessee State and was offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach and senior offensive consultant at the University of Kansas in 2019 and 2020.

Dearmon attended Vigor High School and was a four-year starting quarterback at Bethel University.