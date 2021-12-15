University of North Alabama add 12 football signees

FLORENCE, Ala. – The University of North Alabama has signed 12 football players to the National Letters of Intent with the program, including nine high schoolers and three transfers.

UNA head football coach Chris Willis said the Lions have added three offensive linemen, three tight ends, two defensive linemen, two defensive backs and two running backs.  

The three transfer signees, along with freshmen signees Keenan Hill and Edgerrin Watson will be early enrollees at UNA and will participate in spring training with the Lions.

HIGH SCHOOL SIGNEES:
Cole Cavin             TE     6-6     230     FR     Trion, Ga.         Trion
Jalyn Daniels         RB     5-11     180     FR     Tallassee, Ala.         Tallassee
Kaleb Heatherly     TE     6-6     250     FR     Cullman, Ala.         Cullman
Keenan Hill             DB     6-1     185     FR     Madison, Ala.         James Clemens
Ryan Madison        DB     6-1     180     FR     Fultondale, Ala.         Pleasant Grove
Matt Miller              TE     6-3     225     FR     Trussville, Ala.         Hewitt-Trussville
Maleek Pope          RB     5-9    185    FR    Sylacauga, Ala.        Sylacauga
Edgerrin Watson    OL     6-4     290     FR     Madison, Ala.         James Clemens
Collin Wright          OL     6-4     300     FR     Muscle Shoals, Ala.     Muscle Shoals

TRANSFER SIGNEES:
Will Derico                 OL     6-4     300     JR     Montgomery, Ala.         Robert E. Lee/Northeast Miss. CC
Philip Ossai                DL     6-1     260     JR     Conroe, Texas         Oak Ridge/Houston Baptist
Trenton Townsend     DL     6-3     280     R-SO     Kennesaw, Ga.         Kennesaw Mountain/Hutchinson CC

Willis said the Lions expect to add more signees by the end of 2021.

