University of North Alabama add 12 football signees

FLORENCE, Ala. – The University of North Alabama has signed 12 football players to the National Letters of Intent with the program, including nine high schoolers and three transfers.

UNA head football coach Chris Willis said the Lions have added three offensive linemen, three tight ends, two defensive linemen, two defensive backs and two running backs.

The three transfer signees, along with freshmen signees Keenan Hill and Edgerrin Watson will be early enrollees at UNA and will participate in spring training with the Lions.

HIGH SCHOOL SIGNEES:

Cole Cavin TE 6-6 230 FR Trion, Ga. Trion

Jalyn Daniels RB 5-11 180 FR Tallassee, Ala. Tallassee

Kaleb Heatherly TE 6-6 250 FR Cullman, Ala. Cullman

Keenan Hill DB 6-1 185 FR Madison, Ala. James Clemens

Ryan Madison DB 6-1 180 FR Fultondale, Ala. Pleasant Grove

Matt Miller TE 6-3 225 FR Trussville, Ala. Hewitt-Trussville

Maleek Pope RB 5-9 185 FR Sylacauga, Ala. Sylacauga

Edgerrin Watson OL 6-4 290 FR Madison, Ala. James Clemens

Collin Wright OL 6-4 300 FR Muscle Shoals, Ala. Muscle Shoals



TRANSFER SIGNEES:

Will Derico OL 6-4 300 JR Montgomery, Ala. Robert E. Lee/Northeast Miss. CC

Philip Ossai DL 6-1 260 JR Conroe, Texas Oak Ridge/Houston Baptist

Trenton Townsend DL 6-3 280 R-SO Kennesaw, Ga. Kennesaw Mountain/Hutchinson CC

Willis said the Lions expect to add more signees by the end of 2021.