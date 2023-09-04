FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – UNA sixth-year wide receiver Takairee Kenebrew had a historic game on Saturday, which resulted in him earning some hardware.

Kenebrew earned the first-ever United Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week honor, as the UAC is a newly formed conference.

In Saturday’s win, he caught five passes for 172 yards and three touchdowns, matching his single-game career-high. Kenebrew also moved up to fourth all-time in touchdown receptions.

Kenebrew and the Lions will travel to Tarleton State on Saturday.