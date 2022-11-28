FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — UNA star running back ShunDerrick Powell announced on Twitter Monday that he has entered the transfer portal.

Powell had a season for the ages — being named ASUN Co-Offensive Player of the Year and a finalist for the Walter Payton Award — going to the FCS Player of the Year.

Powell set a UNA single-season record with 1,508 rushing yards while scoring 18 touchdowns. He had four games with at least 200 rushing yards. He ranked among the top of the FCS in seven different categories — and his 160.1 all-purpose yards per game is among the best in the nation.

Powell has two years of eligibility left.