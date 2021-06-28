UNA’s Kara Nix announced part of ASUN Conference Winners for Life team

ATLANTA, Ga. – The ASUN Conference announced its 2020-2021 Fall in Spring Winners for Life team on Monday. The team is made up of one student-athlete from each of the nine schools and honors those who display excellence on and off the playing surface.

Kara Nix was chosen to represent the University of North Alabama. The former Muscle Shoals and UNA cross country star was also an ASUN All-Academic Team member. She graduated with a 4.0 in May with a degree in Industrial Hygiene.

Nix was UNA’s top runner in all four meets this past season and she place 15th at the ASUN Women’s Cross Country Championship.

She also gives back to the community, Nix volunteers her time at numerous events including Civic Day Clean Up, Canned Food Drive for UNA students, Backpacks for Children and reading at elementary schools.

The full team roster:

Jonas Skulstad, Bellarmine – Men’s Soccer

Cortney VanLiew, FGCU – Volleyball

Emma Wood, Jacksonville – Women’s Soccer

Kendall Baker, Kennesaw State -Women’s Soccer

Aspen Thompson, Liberty – Volleyball

Sami Rubal, Lipscomb – Volleyball

Kara Nix, North Alabama – Women’s Cross Country

Nathan Jubran, North Florida – Men’s Cross Country

Jacob Gruber, Stetson – Men’s Soccer