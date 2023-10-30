FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Shoals native and University of North Alabama defensive lineman Jyheam Ingram was named United Athletic Conference (UAC) Freshman of the Week.

A former standout at Muscle Shoals High School, Ingram finished with a career-high eight tackles on October 28 at No. 20 Austin Peay, including three solo tackles and a half-tackle for loss.

He doubled his previous career-high of four tackles, which he set during the previous week’s game against Utah Tech.

This honor makes Ingram the fourth Lion to win a weekly UAC award this season, joining Takairee Kenebrew, Philjae Bien-Aime and Noah Walters. He also joins Walters as the last two UNA rookies to win a Freshman of the Week award, after Walters won the ASUN conference honor in 2022.

The Lions will roar back into action on Saturday, November 4 against Central Arkansas for their home finale, with kickoff scheduled for 4 p.m. at Braly Stadium.