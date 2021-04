FLORENCE, Ala. – One of the key players for the UNA men’s basketball season announced his time with the Lions is over.

Emanuel Littles announced on his Twitter on Wednesday that after three years with UNA he won’t be returning for his senior season.

Enjoyed my time here but #21 out‼️🥺🖤 pic.twitter.com/1SFtvMF08Z — Emanuel Littles (@_hitmanpower) April 14, 2021

The junior forward said his time with the Lions has been great, but he’ll be leaving to explore his options at the professional level as well as entering the transfer portal to look at other schools to find the best situation for him.