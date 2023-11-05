NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WHNT) – The UNA women’s soccer team got off to a hot start but couldn’t hold on to the lead, as FGCU won the ASUN Tournament Championship and automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament in PKs.

Izzi Gurney-Harper, Julia Murdoch and Kellie Hovis all scored for the Lions. Adriana Wright, Briana Eads and Molly Parham were named to the ASUN Championship All-Tournament Team.

UNA closes out the historic season with an 11-5-6 record. The 11 wins ties a Division I program record, and Wright broke the program record for most shutouts in a season with 13.