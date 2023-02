FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) – The UNA women’s basketball team outscored Central Arkansas 13-2 in the final three and a half minutes to get the 63-58 win.

The win was the 150th at North Alabama for head coach Missy Tiber.

UNA improves to 10-13 overall and 5-7 in ASUN play, and will be back in action on Thursday at Eastern Kentucky.