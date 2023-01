FLORENCE, Ala. (WHNT) — Five players finished in double-digit scoring as the UNA women’s basketball team rolled past Bellarmine 87-52 in its ASUN home opener.

Hina Suzuki led the way with 19 points while Jada Moore had 14 points, Cameron Jones and Alexis Callins each had 11 points and Skyer Giill had 10 points.

She added 11 rebounds and four blocked shots, setting a new UNA record of 115 career blocked shots.

UNA improves to 6-7 overall (1-1 ASUN) and will host FGCU on Saturday at 5:00 p.m.